Mike Sullivan, Steve Spagnuolo, and Tom Quinn Address the Media

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (groin) did not practice on Thursday.
Offensive guard D.J. Fluker (knee), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quad), linebacker Calvin Munson (quad), and cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) were limited in practice.
Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Friday.
