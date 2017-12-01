Jonathan Casillas Out, Justin Pugh Doubtful

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck/wrist) has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) is “doubtful” and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow) is “questionable” for the game.
Cornerback Eli Apple (hip) was added to the injury report late on Friday and is officially also “questionable” for the game.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (illness), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and linebacker Calvin Munson (quad) are unofficially “probable.”
- The end of the Eli Era remains awkward and poorly plotted by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Another Giant mistake: Ben McAdoo has no regrets over benching Eli Manning by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Geno Smith’s opportunity with Giants comes with a major caveat by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Inside Davis Webb’s apprenticeship under Eli Manning by Brian Heyman of The New York Post
