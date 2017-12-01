Jonathan Casillas Out, Justin Pugh Doubtful

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck/wrist) has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) is “doubtful” and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow) is “questionable” for the game.

Cornerback Eli Apple (hip) was added to the injury report late on Friday and is officially also “questionable” for the game.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (illness), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and linebacker Calvin Munson (quad) are unofficially “probable.”

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.