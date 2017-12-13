GIANTS WILL BEGIN INTERVIEWING GM CANDIDATES NEXT WEEK…

New York Giants President/CEO John Mara said on Wednesday that the team will begin interview general manager candidates next week. Jerry Reese was fired by the team last week along with Head Coach Ben McAdoo.

“We have interviews scheduled next week, and we’ll probably be announcing who we’re bringing in,” Mara said.

Mara was asked if he would like quarterback Eli Manning to remain with the team. “Yes,” Mara responded. “But that’s a discussion that we’ll have.”

“We’re in a unique position to take a quarterback (in the 2018 NFL Draft) if we want, but I’m not certain at this point they will be the highest graded players on the board,” Mara said. “That will be a discussion at a later date with the new general manager and new head coach. I’ve watched all of them (on TV) except for (Josh Allen). They’re all impressive.”

When asked about the current season, Mara said, “I’m trying to think of one that was worse. Maybe 1978, maybe ’66. But never one where the expectations were so high and the performance was so poor.”

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Roger Lewis (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (not injury related), and safety Landon Collins (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Travis Rudolph (hamstring), tight end Rhett Ellison (finger), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and cornerback Brandon Dixon (heel/hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

INTERIM HEAD COACH STEVE SPAGNUOLO…

The transcript of Steve Spagnuolo’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

The New York Giants practice on Thursday at 11:35AM. Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo, Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan, Special Teams Coordinator Tom Quinn, and select players will also address the media after practice.