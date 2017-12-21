GIANTS INTERVIEW LOUIS RIDDICK FOR GM POSITION…

The New York Giants announced on Thursday that they have interviewed Louis Riddick for the team’s general manager position. The 48-year old Riddick served as director of pro personnel for the Washington Redskins (2005-2007) and Philadelphia Eagles (2010-2013). Since September 2013, he has worked for ESPN as an on-air analyst.

Riddick interviewed with team President/CEO John Mara, Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch, and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the franchise on the selection process. Riddick is the third known candidate to interview for the position. Giants’ Vice President of Player Evaluation Marc Ross and former Carolina Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman interviewed earlier this week.

Kevin Abrams is currently serving as the team’s interim general manager. According to ESPN, Abrams is expected to interview for the permanent position on Friday.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Tavarres King (concussion), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and safety Landon Collins (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (groin), defensive end Olivier Vernon (not injury related), cornerback Brandon Dixon (heel/hamstring), and safety Nat Berhe (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

Wide receiver Travis Rudolph (hamstring), tight end Rhett Ellison (groin/finger), offensive center Brett Jones (ankle), and safety Darian Thompson (knee) fully practiced.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Friday at 10:55AM. Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo and select players will address the media after practice.