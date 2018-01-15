Reports: New York Giants Expected to Hire Pat Shurmur

NFL “insiders” Jason La Canfora and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the New York Giants are expected to hire Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur as their next head coach. Shurmur cannot officially sign with another team until the Vikings’ season is over.

President/CEO John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman, and Assistant General Manager Kevin Abrams interviewed Shurmur on January 6th. “I don’t really know anything,” Shurmur told The New York Post. “I had a great visit with them last week. I felt like we connected. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

In recent years, the 52-year old Shurmur has served as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach (2002-2008), St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator (2009-2010), Cleveland Browns head coach (2011-2012), Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator (2013-2015), and Vikings tight ends coach (2016). Shurmur was promoted to Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach for the Eagles in 2015 and interim offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2016.