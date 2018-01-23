REPORTS – GIANTS INTERVIEW JAMES BETTCHER FOR DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR…

ESPN and The NFL Network are reporting that the New York Giants will meet with former Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher about the Giants’ defensive coordinator position at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans are also said to be interested in Bettcher. The 39-year old Bettcher became the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator in 2015 after serving as outside linebackers coach for the Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Cardinals (2013-2014).

ESPN previously reported that former Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (2015-2017) is also a leading candidate to become the Giants’ next defensive coordinator. In recent years, the 54-year old Del Rio has also served as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers (2002), head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-2011), and defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos (2012-2014).

GIANTS CLAIM KYLE CARTER OFF OF WAIVERS…

The New York Giants have claimed tight end Kyle Carter off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Carter was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. Carter spent most of the past two seasons on the Vikings Practice Squad, but he was on the 53-man roster for three games in December 2017. The Vikings waived Carter in January 2018. Carter is more of an H-Back than true tight end given his size (6’3”, 245 pounds). He is a good athlete who can catch the ball but an inconsistent blocker.

ARTICLES…