Jan 292018
REPORTS – GIANTS RETAIN CRAIG JOHNSON AND STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING STAFF…
Strength and Conditioning Coach Aaron Wellman
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul
Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have retained Running Backs Coach Craig Johnson, who has been with the Giants in that position since 2014.
- 2014-Present: Running Backs Coach, New York Giants
- 2011-2013: Quarterbacks Coach, Minnesota Vikings
- 2010: Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Tennessee Titans
- 2002-2009: Quarterbacks Coach, Tennessee Titans
- 2000-2001: Offensive Assistant/Quality Control, Tennessee Titans
- 1999: Quarterbacks Coach, University of Maryland
- 1997-1998: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, University of Maryland
- 1992-1996: Quarterbacks Coach, Northwestern University
- 1989-1991: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Virginia Military Institute
- 1986-1988: Running Backs Coach, Rutgers University
- 1985: Fullbacks Coach, Army
- 1984: Graduate Assistant, University of Arkansas
- 1983: Graduate Assistant, University of Wyoming
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Wyoming (1978-1982)
- Born March 3, 1960
Multiple media sources are also reporting that the Giants will retain their strength and conditioning staff.
Strength and Conditioning Coach Aaron Wellman
- 2016-Present: Strength and Conditioning Coach, New York Giants
- 2015: Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning, University of Notre Dame
- 2011-2014: Director of Strength and Conditioning, University of Michigan
- 2009-2011: Strength and Conditioning Coach, San Diego State University
- 2004-2008: Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Ball State University
- 2001-2003: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Michigan State University
- 1998-2000: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Indiana University
- 1996-1997: Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Indiana University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Safety, Manchester College (Indiana)
- Born April 18, 1974
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul
- 2007-Present: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach New York Giants
- 2006: Strength and Conditioning Coach, New York Jets
- 2005: Director of Physical Development, New York Jets
- 2000-2004: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, New England Patriots
- 1998-1999: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, New Orleans Saints
- Pro Experience: Safety, Chicago Bears (1989-1993) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993)
- Collegiate Experience: Safety, Syracuse University (1985-1988)
- Born April 1, 1966
Director of Performance Nutrition/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Pratik Patel
- 2017-Present, Director of Performance Nutrition/Asst. Strength & Conditioning Coach, New York Giants
- 2014-2017: Sports Nutrition Coach, University of Oregon
- 2012-2014: Sports Dietitian, Michigan State University Athletics/Department of Radiology
- 2010-2012: Sports Dietitian, Kansas State University Men’s Basketball
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born N/A
Performance Manager Joe Danos
- 2013-Present: Performance Manager/Strength and Conditioning Assistant, New York Giants
- 2010-2012: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Florida State University
- 2007-2009: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Southern Methodist University
- 2005-2006: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Louisiana State University
- 2000-2004: Student Strength and Conditioning Coach, Louisiana State University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born January 2, 1981
