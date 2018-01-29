REPORTS – GIANTS RETAIN CRAIG JOHNSON AND STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING STAFF…

Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have retained Running Backs Coach Craig Johnson, who has been with the Giants in that position since 2014.

2014-Present: Running Backs Coach, New York Giants

2011-2013: Quarterbacks Coach, Minnesota Vikings

2010: Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Tennessee Titans

2002-2009: Quarterbacks Coach, Tennessee Titans

2000-2001: Offensive Assistant/Quality Control, Tennessee Titans

1999: Quarterbacks Coach, University of Maryland

1997-1998: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, University of Maryland

1992-1996: Quarterbacks Coach, Northwestern University

1989-1991: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Virginia Military Institute

1986-1988: Running Backs Coach, Rutgers University

1985: Fullbacks Coach, Army

1984: Graduate Assistant, University of Arkansas

1983: Graduate Assistant, University of Wyoming

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Wyoming (1978-1982)

Born March 3, 1960

Multiple media sources are also reporting that the Giants will retain their strength and conditioning staff.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Aaron Wellman



2016-Present: Strength and Conditioning Coach, New York Giants

2015: Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning, University of Notre Dame

2011-2014: Director of Strength and Conditioning, University of Michigan

2009-2011: Strength and Conditioning Coach, San Diego State University

2004-2008: Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Ball State University

2001-2003: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Michigan State University

1998-2000: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Indiana University

1996-1997: Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Indiana University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Safety, Manchester College (Indiana)

Born April 18, 1974

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul



2007-Present: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach New York Giants

2006: Strength and Conditioning Coach, New York Jets

2005: Director of Physical Development, New York Jets

2000-2004: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, New England Patriots

1998-1999: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, New Orleans Saints

Pro Experience: Safety, Chicago Bears (1989-1993) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993)

Collegiate Experience: Safety, Syracuse University (1985-1988)

Born April 1, 1966

Director of Performance Nutrition/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Pratik Patel

2017-Present, Director of Performance Nutrition/Asst. Strength & Conditioning Coach, New York Giants

2014-2017: Sports Nutrition Coach, University of Oregon

2012-2014: Sports Dietitian, Michigan State University Athletics/Department of Radiology

2010-2012: Sports Dietitian, Kansas State University Men’s Basketball

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Born N/A

Performance Manager Joe Danos

2013-Present: Performance Manager/Strength and Conditioning Assistant, New York Giants

2010-2012: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Florida State University

2007-2009: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Southern Methodist University

2005-2006: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Louisiana State University

2000-2004: Student Strength and Conditioning Coach, Louisiana State University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Born January 2, 1981

