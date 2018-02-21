Giants Re-Sign Guard John Greco, Cut Linebacker Ishaq Williams

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN GUARD JOHN GRECO…

The New York Giants have re-signed offensive guard John Greco. The 32-year old, 6’4”, 318-pound Greco was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He has spent time with the Rams (2008-2010), Cleveland Browns (2011-2016), and New Orleans Saints (2017). The Giants signed Greco in November 2017; he played in six games with no starts. Greco has started 70 of the 117 regular-season games he has played in, including starts at right guard (45), left guard (24), and center (1).

John Greco played for both Giants HC Pat Shurmur (2011,12) and Giants OL coach Hal Hunter (2016) in Cleveland. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) February 21, 2018

NEW YORK GIANTS CUT LINEBACKER ISHAQ WILLIAMS…

The New York Giants waived/injured linebacker Ishaq Williams on February 15. The Giants originally signed Williams after he impressed as a tryout player during the May 2016 mini-camp. Williams had been out of football since 2013 after being implicated in an academic dishonesty scandal at Notre Dame. Williams was signed to the Practice Squad in September 2016 and the 53-man roster in December 2016. He did not play in any games. Williams was injured/waived and then placed on Injured Reserve in May 2017 (where he spent the entire season) after needing knee surgery.

