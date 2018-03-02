Reports – Giants Interested in Graham Gano, Jets in Orleans Darkwa

REPORT – GIANTS INTERESTED IN GRAHAM GANO…

NJ.com is reporting that according to an unidentified source, the New York Giants are expected to pursue soon-to-be unrestricted free agent place kicker Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers) if he hits the open market on March 12th. The 30-year old Gano made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season after he converted on 29-of-30 field goal attempts (96.7 percent). However, Graham’s career average is only 81.7 percent.

REPORT – JETS INTERESTED IN ORLEANS DARKWA…

NJ.com is reporting that according to an unidentified source, the New York Jets are interested in soon-to-be unrestricted free agent running back Orleans Darkwa of the New York Giants, if he hits the open market on March 12th. The somewhat historically injury-prone Darkwa only missed one game in 2017 with a back issue and had his best season as a pro, starting 11 games and finishing with 171 carries for 751 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 116 yards. In his previous three seasons, Darkwa had started only two games carried the ball just 75 times for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

