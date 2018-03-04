REPORT – GIANTS MOVING DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE TO SAFETY…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants intend to move cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (DRC) to safety in order to compete with free safety Darian Thompson for the starting job opposite of fellow strong safety Landon Collins. In his fourth season with the Giants in 2017, Rodgers-Cromartie had a solid, but nondescript, season despite being suspended for one game by the Giants for multiple violations of team rules. DRC played in 15 games with five starts, finishing the season with 48 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense. For just the second time in his 10 year career, he did not pick off a pass, and his pass defenses plummeted. Rodgers-Cromartie will be entering the final year of the 5-year, $35-million contract that he signed with the Giants in 2014. He is currently scheduled to count $8.5 million against the 2018 salary cap.

Rodgers-Cromartie was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and signed with the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent in 2013 and the Giants in 2014. The past two years, the Giants have played DRC more inside at slot corner. Rodgers-Cromartie made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and in 2015, the latter as an alternate. He was also named second-team All-Pro in 2016. While he has not missed many games, DRC seems to battle a lot of nagging injuries and has seen his playing time significantly reduced in recent years.

REPORT – D.J. FLUKER DRAWING INTEREST FROM OTHER NFL TEAMS…

The Daily News is reporting that an unidentified source says several teams are expressing “significant” interest in soon-to-be unrestricted free agent offensive guard D.J. Fluker of the New York Giants. Free agency begins on March 12th.

ARTICLES…