Giants Trade for Alec Ogletree; Choose Brett Jones Over Weston Richburg

NEW YORK GIANTS TRADE FOR LINEBACKER ALEC OGLETREE…

The New York Giants have traded way the 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for linebacker Alec Ogletree of the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants will also receive the Rams’ 7th-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The trade will become official on March 14th, when the new league year official begins.

The trade leaves the Giants with only five draft picks in the upcoming draft: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th (non-compensatory), and 5th. The Giants traded away their 7th-round pick last year for cornerback Ross Cockrell.

The 26-year old Ogletree was drafted in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Rams. He made the All-Rookie team in 2013 and was named second-team All-Pro in 2016. Ogletree lacks classic size (6’2”, 235 pounds). He’s more of a run-and-hit and coverage linebacker who is very athletic and a team leader, being voted team captain twice with the Rams. Ogletree played both 4-3 outside and 3-4 inside linebacker for the Rams. In 2017, Ogletree started all 15 regular-season games he played in, finishing with 95 tackles, two sacks, 10 pass defenses, one interception, and one forced fumble. He’s averaged over 100 tackles per season in the NFL in five seasons.

Ogletree signed a 4-year, $42 million contract extension last year and is under contract through the 2021 season. Unless his contract is re-structured, Ogletree will count $10 million against the Giants’ salary cap in 2018.

GIANTS TO TENDER BRETT JONES, MOVING ON FROM WESTON RICHBURG…

According to multiple press reports, the New York Giants are expected to tender restricted free agent center/guard Brett Jones at the 2nd-round ($2.91 million) level. That will provide the Giants with the right to match any offer another team makes for Jones. If they do not, the Giants would receive that team’s 2nd-round pick as compensation. Teams have until March 14th to tender their exclusive rights and restricted free agents.

Jones took over the starting center spot for 12 games in 2017 after Weston Richburg was lost for the season. Jones was originally drafted by the CFL Calgary Stampeders in 2013. He signed by the Giants in February 2015 and placed on Injured Reserve in September 2015 after spraining the MCL in his knee on the preseason finale. In 2016, Jones was on the active roster for 14 regular-season games and made one start at left guard.

Multiple media sources are also reporting that the Giants are not interested in re-signing Richburg, who was placed on Injured Reserve in November 2017 with a concussion that he suffered a month earlier. He only played and started in four games in 2017. Richburg was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Giants. He has started 50 regular-season games. However, after a strong 2015 campaign, his play dipped in 2016 and 2017.

ARTICLE…