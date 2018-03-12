Giants Re-Sign Mark Herzlich and Jon Halapio; Jonathan Stewart to Visit

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN MARK HERZLICH AND JON HALAPIO…

The New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Mark Herzich and exclusive rights free agent offensive guard Jon Halapio. The negotiating period for other teams to speak free agent players began at 4:00PM on Monday. Players can officially sign contracts with other teams at 4:00PM on Wednesday.

Herzlich was placed on Injured Reserve in September 2017 with a neck injury (burner) and missed the entire season. Herzlich was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Giants after the 2011 NFL Draft. He has started 17 regular-season games in his seven seasons with the Giants, eight of which were in 2014. Herzlich played in 14 regular-season games in 2016, missing two with a concussion. He finished with seven tackles on defense.

Halapio started the 2017 season on the Giants Practice Squad and was signed to the 53-man roster in early October. He played in 10 games and started the last six games at right guard where he was an inconsistent performer. Halapio was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has bounced around different leagues and teams including the Patriots (2014), Boston Brawlers (2014), Denver Broncos (2014–2015), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Brooklyn Bolts (2015), and Patriots (2016) again. The Giants added him to their Practice Squad in September 2016. Versatile, he played both guard and center for the Giants during the 2017 preseason.

God is Good! I’m humbled & honored to be signing with the @Giants for the 2018 season! It’s a huge day for my family! I’m grateful to the NYG organization for believing in me, my mgmt team for supporting me, and—most of all—the Good Lord who continues to open doors for me! pic.twitter.com/vjM7RROIRe — Jon Halapio (@Jhalapio67) March 12, 2018

JONATHAN STEWART TO VISIT GIANTS…

The NFL Network is reporting that unrestricted free agent running back Jonathan Stewart is expected to visit the Giants on Tuesday after meeting with the Lions on Monday. Stewart was cut by the Carolina Panthers at the end of February. The 30-year old Stewart was drafted in the 1st round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Panthers. In 10 seasons with the Panthers, Stewart rushed for 7,318 yards and 51 touchdowns. He also caught 162 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2017, Stewart started 10 games but saw his rushing totals fall to 680 yards, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry.

