Giants Expected to Sign Jonathan Stewart; Interested in Nate Solder

REPORT – NEW YORK GIANTS EXPECT TO SIGN SIGN JONATHAN STEWART…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are expected to sign unrestricted free agent running back Jonathan Stewart, who was scheduled to visit the Giants on Tuesday after meeting with the Lions on Monday. Stewart was cut by the Carolina Panthers at the end of February. The 30-year old, 5’10”, 240-pound Stewart was drafted in the 1st round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Panthers. In 10 seasons with the Panthers, Stewart rushed for 7,318 yards and 51 touchdowns. He also caught 162 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2017, Stewart started 10 games but saw his rushing totals fall to 680 yards, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. Injury prone, Stewart has not played a full season since 2011.

REPORT – NEW YORK GIANTS INTERESTED IN NATE SOLDER…

TheMMQB.com is reporting that the New York Giants have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Nate Solder (New England Patriots). The 29-year old Solder was drafted in the 1st round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Patriots. In seven seasons, Solder has started 95 of the 98 regular-season games he has played in.

REPORT – NEW YORK GIANTS INTERESTED IN DION LEWIS…

ProFootballTalk.com is reporting that the New York Giants are one of several teams that have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent running back Dion Lewis (New England Patriots). The 27-year old Lewis was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 5th round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Eagles (2011-2012), Cleveland Browns (2013), Indianapolis Colts (2014), and Patriots (2015-2017). He played in all 16 regular-season games last season with eight starts and finished the year with 896 rushing yards (5.0 yards per carry) with six touchdowns and 214 yards receiving (6.7 yards per catch) with three touchdowns.