NEW YORK GIANTS CUT DWAYNE HARRIS…

The New York Giants have terminated the contract of wide receiver/returner Dwayne Harris, who was set to count $4.05 million against the 2018 salary cap. The move “saves” the Giants $2.45 million against the 2018 cap despite counting $1.6 million in dead money.

Harris was placed on Injured Reserve in October 2017 after fracturing his foot in Week 5. The foot injury required surgery. Harris finished the year with no catches, nine kickoff returns (20.9 yards per return), and seven punt returns (6.9 yards per return).

Harris was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. The Giants signed him in free agency in March 2015 to a a 5-year, $17.5 million contract. In his initial season with the Giants, Harris caught a career-best 36 catches for 396 yards and four touchdowns. He also averaged 10 yards per punt return and 28.7 yards per kickoff return, becoming the first Giants player in 60 years to return a kickoff and punt for a touchdown in the same season. However, Harris suffered through an injury-plagued season in 2016, catching only one pass and seeing his punt (5.9 yards per return) and kickoff (24.2 yards per return) averages decline. Harris did remain a force on punt coverage and he was voted to his first Pro Bowl after the 2016 season.