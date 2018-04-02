LOS ANGELES CHARGERS SIGN GENO SMITH…

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent quarterback Geno Smith, who visited both the Rams and Seattle Seahawks last week, to a 1-year contract. The Giants signed Smith as an unrestricted free agent in March 2017. He remained the team’s primary back-up until the season finale. Smith started Week 13 and played decently, completing 21-of-34 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. But he also fumbled the ball away twice.

Smith was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Smith has started 31 regular-seasons games, with 29 of those starts coming in 2013-2014. He lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick in August 2015 after his jaw was broken by a teammate. Smith started one game in 2016 but tore the ACL in his right knee in that game. Smith has completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 6,174 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.

