Giants Sign William Gay; Steelers Sign Nat Berhe

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback William Gay (Pittsburgh Steelers), who was cut by the Steelers in March. The 33-year old, 5’10”, 187-pound Gay was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Steelers. Gay has played in every regular-season game in 10 seasons with the Steelers (2007-2011, 2013-2017) and one with the Arizona Cardinals (2012) with 101 starts. Despite all of that playing time, Gay has just 13 career interceptions. Gay is a savvy veteran who can play the slot corner position but who also is clearly in the final stages of a solid career. He lacks speed and saw his playing time markedly decline in 2017. Good locker room presence.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent Nat Berhe, who had his fourth nondescript season for the Giants in 2017, playing in 15 games with no starts and accruing just 12 tackles and one sack.

Berhe was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Giants. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, mostly on special teams. Since then, he has proven to be an injury-prone player, missing all of 2015 with a blood clot in his leg, over half the season in 2016 with two concussions, and one game in 2017 with a hamstring injury. In all, Berhe has played in 38 games with two starts in four seasons, accruing only 47 tackles and one pass defense.

