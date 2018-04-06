Giants Re-Sign Ryan O’Malley; Vikings Sign Tavarres King

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN RYAN O’MALLEY…

The New York Giants have re-signed free agent tight end Ryan O’Malley, who was not tendered as an exclusive rights free agent by the team, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. The contract is reported to be a 1-year deal.

The Giants signed the 6’6”, 260-pound O’Malley to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in December 2017. He played in the regular-season finale but did not have a catch.

O’Malley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent time on both the Practice Squad and 53-man roster of the Raiders in 2016. The Raiders cut him in September 2017 and he spent a few weeks on the Practice Squad of the Bills.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS SIGN TAVARRES KING…

The Minnesota Vikings have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent wide receiver Tavarres King, who began 2017 with the Giants, was waived in mid-September, and then was re-signed to the 53-man roster in October. He was placed on Injured Reserve with a concussion in December. King played in eight games with three starts in 2017, finishing with 18 catches for 240 yards (13.3 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

King was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent time with the Broncos (2013), Panthers (2013-14), Jaguars (2014), and Buccaneers (2014-15). The Giants signed King to the Practice Squad in late September 2015. He played in seven regular season games and the playoff game for the Giants in 2016.

For a complete listing of comings and goings, see our New York Giants 2018 Free Agency Scorecard.

GIANTS HIRE NEW ASSISTANT STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH…

The New York Giants have hired Thomas Stallworth as the team’s new assistant strength and conditioning coach. Stallworth replaces Markus Paul, who left the Giants for the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason. Aaron Wellman, who joined the Giants in 2016, remains the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

Stallworth’s bio:

2017: Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Western Kentucky University

2016: Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Fresno State

2016: Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning, Texas Tech University

2015-2016: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, North Carolina State University

2012-2015: Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach, Mississippi State University

2008-2011: Head Strength and Conditioning Coach University

2004-2008: Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, South Carolina State University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, University of Tennessee (1997-2001)

ELI MANNING HOLDS ANNUAL PASSING CAMP…

The New York Post and Newsday are reporting that New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning began his annual unofficial passing camp at Duke University on Thursday. Other players participating include wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall, and Roger Lewis; tight ends Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison; and running back Wayne Gallman.

The workouts are overseen by current Duke University head football coach David Cutcliffe, who was Eli Manning’s head coach at the University of Mississippi from 2000 to 2003.

ARTICLES…

Giants’ local pro day to feature prospects from Penn State, BC, Syracuse and more by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com