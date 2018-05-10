NEW YORK GIANTS WAIVE PAUL PERKINS…

The New York Giants have waived running back Paul Perkins with a non-football injury. The team says Perkins suffered a pectoral injury prior to the start of the team’s offseason strength and conditioning program. The injury required surgery.

Perkins was drafted by the Giants in the 5th round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After a respectable rookie season, Perkins had a very disappointing sophomore season in 2017. Perkins saw both his playing time and productivity markedly decline.

In 2016, Perkins played in 14 regular-season games with one start (regular-season finale). He also started the playoff game. Perkins finished the 2016 regular season with 112 carries for 456 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and 15 catches for 162 yards (10.8 yards per catch).

In 2017, Perkins started the first four games, but then suffered a rib injury and lost his starting job to Orleans Darkwa. He played in 11 games and finished the year with 41 carries for 90 yards (2.2 yards per carry). He also caught eight passes for 46 yards.

