MAY 11, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The first day of the New York Giants 2-day rookie mini-camp was held on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Sixty-one (61) players – draft picks, signed rookie free agents, first-year players who have not completed a season of credited service, and street and rookie free agent tryout players – were in attendance.

“Rookie mini camp – this is an exciting weekend for 61 guys,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “They are getting a chance to live out their dream of playing pro football. I think when we look at it, we have a mixture of drafted players, college undrafted players, tryout guys and so we’re going to put them through the paces for three days here and try and teach them.

“I think what’s important is and I’ve talked to the staff, I’ve talked to our current players, we want to teach our rookies the right way from the very beginning – here is your iPad, here is your locker, here is where you need to be, here is how you need to dress, here are the fields, ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ work, push in your chair. We want to really train these guys in the New York Giants’ way and I think it’s every facet of their life and then, certainly what is most obvious, football. So that’s running parallel with them learning some of the scheme before they get kind of incorporated with our veterans on Monday. That’s where we’re at.

“We had a walk through – I think the way we do it and this is the way we’ll do it with our veterans. We meet in the morning and then we walk through and then we meet again and then we practice. We try to describe it, then we detail it, then we drill it, then we do it. Then we kind of decompress, debrief it and we do it over and over and over.”

2018 NFL Draft Picks (6):

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

OG Will Hernandez, UTEP

LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

DL B.J. Hill, North Carolina State

QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

DL R.J. McIntosh, Miami*

*McIntosh did not participate in today’s practice due to a “mild medical condition.” He watched from the sidelines.

2018 Signed Rookie Free Agents (11):

WR Jawill Davis, Bethune-Cookman

TE Stephen Baggett, East Carolina

OC Evan Brown, SMU

OG Nick Gates, Nebraska

OT Tyler Howell, Missouri

DT Tyrell Chavis, Penn State

LB Tae Davis, Tennessee-Chattanooga

CB Aaron Davis, Georgia

CB Bryon Fields, Duke

CB Grant Haley, Penn State

S Sean Chandler, Temple

New York Giants First-Year Players (8):

RB Jalen Simmons

WR Amba Etta-Tawo

OC Ethan Cooper

OL Adam Bisnowaty

LB Derrick Mathews

CB Tim Scott

S Orion Stewart

PK Marshall Koehn

There were also 36 rookie and veteran tryout players in attendance.

WR Jawill Davis made a one-handed reception. Davis latter caught two more passes down the field.

made a one-handed reception. Davis latter caught two more passes down the field. CB Grant Haley broke a couple of passes from QB Kyle Lauletta .

broke a couple of passes from QB . QB Kyle Lauletta showed some nice zip on his passes and completed a couple of deep throws down field. He was a bit up-and-down on the day however.

showed some nice zip on his passes and completed a couple of deep throws down field. He was a bit up-and-down on the day however. Will Hernandez worked at both left and right guard.

worked at both left and right guard. RB Saquon Barkley impressed with a “nasty” cutback before reversing course on a gain of 10 yards. Barkley was also comfortable catching the football.

impressed with a “nasty” cutback before reversing course on a gain of 10 yards. Barkley was also comfortable catching the football. S Sean Chandler picked off a pass.

picked off a pass. S Orion Stewart intercepted a deflected pass from QB Kyle Lauletta.

GIANTS SIGN THREE OF THEIR DRAFT PICKS…

The New York Giants have announced they have signed the following three of their 2018 NFL Draft class:

OG Will Hernandez (2nd round)

LB Lorenzo Carter (3rd round)

QB Kyle Lauletta (4th round)

GIANTS CUT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN…

The New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Laurence Gibson. The Giants signed Gibson to a reserve/futures contract in January 2018. Gibson was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He has spent time with the Cowboys (2015), Chiefs (2015), Falcons (2016), Bears (2016), Giants (2016), Texans (2016-2017), and Browns (2017). The Giants signed him to their Practice Squad in September 2016 and cut him a few months later in December.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

