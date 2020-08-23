Jerry Schuplinski, Freddie Kitchens, Bret Bielema Address the Media

AUGUST 23, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

Light practice today in helmets and shorts. It was more of a fast-paced walk-through.

The Giants provided a 20-minute video on today’s practice on YouTube.

INJURY REPORT…

Fullback Eli Penny (unknown), linebacker Ryan Connelly (unknown), and cornerback Prince Smith (unknown) did not practice.

Head Coach Joe Judge was asked about Connelly missing Friday’s scrimmage and today’s light practice. “You know what, first off, I’m not going to go into any specific injuries really at any time,” replied Judge. “But I’ll say this, we had several players that we kind of managed a little bit different today. We came off a long, hard week, a hard scrimmage the other day. We gave them a day off yesterday. Today was really a day to mentally take a step forward, physically get our bodies right, then we’re going to hit the field again tomorrow. We’ll see where everyone’s at tonight after a couple days off. We’ll approach practice tomorrow accordingly for everyone individually.”

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Saturday and return to practice on Sunday.

