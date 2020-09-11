BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Golden Tate (hamstring), TE Levine Toilolo (hamstring), and LB Tae Crowder (hamstring) were limited in practice on Friday.

“(Tate is) moving well right now,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “We’ve been mixing him into some of the things we have been doing in practice. Individuals, a little bit of team work, some group work. He looks like he’s coming along nice. He’s working hard every day and doing what he can to get back.”

LB Markus Golden (illness) and S Adrian Colbert (illness) fully practiced.

The New York Giants practice on Saturday (11:30AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.