Golden Tate Questionable Against Bears; Evan Engram Addresses Media

SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

S Adrian Colbert (quad) did not practice on Friday and has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

WR Golden Tate (hamstring) and LB Carter Coughlin (hamstring) were limited in practice and are “questionable” for the game.

LB Tae Crowder (hamstring) fully practiced and is expected to play.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants travel to Chicago on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s afternoon game against the Bears.