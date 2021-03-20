Giants Sign Kenny Golladay; Adoree’ Jackson Visiting on Sunday

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN KENNY GOLLADAY…

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions). The NFL Network is reporting that the contract is a 4-year, $72 million deal that includes $40 million in guaranteed money.

The 27-year old, 6’4”, 214-pound Golladay was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Lions. After a nondescript rookie season, Golladay excelled his next two seasons, catching 70 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. Golladay missed 11 games in 2020 with hamstring and hip injuries. He finished with just 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five games. Golladay combines excellent size and speed and has a knack for beating defensive backs for contested 50/50 balls.

ADOREE’ JACKSON VISITING GIANTS ON SUNDAY…

Multiple media outlets are reporting that free agent cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who was cut by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, will visit the New York Giants on Sunday. He is also scheduled to meet with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The 25-year old, 5’11”, 185-pound Jackson was drafted by the Titans in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his four seasons with the Titans, Jackson played in 46 regular-season games, with 41 starts, accruing 189 tackles, 33 pass defenses, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He missed most of the 2020 NFL season with a knee injury, playing in just the last three games.