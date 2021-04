Giants Officially Hire Three New Quality Control Coaches

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired Russ Callaway as an offensive quality control coach, and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount as defensive quality control coaches. Earlier this offseason, the Giants also promoted Nick Williams from offensive assistant to offensive quality control coach.

Bobby Blick, who served as the team’s sole offensive quality control coach last season no longer appears on the team’s website. It is not known if he still on the staff. Same with Offensive Assistant Stephen Brown. Earlier in the offseason, the Giants shifted Jody Wright from defensive to offensive assistant.

Mike Treier, who served as the team’s sole defensive quality control coach last season, was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach earlier this offseason.

Offensive Quality Control Coach Russ Callaway

2021-Present: Offensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants

2020: Senior Offensive Analyst, LSU

2017-2019: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Samford University

2016: Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, Samford University

2015: Wide Receivers Coach, Samford University

2013-2014: Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Murray State University

2011-2012: Defensive Analyst, University of Alabama

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, Valdosta State University (2007-2010)

Defensive Quality Control Coach Carter Blount

2021-Present: Defensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants

2018-2020: Special Teams Quality Control Analyst, University of Tennessee

2017: Special Teams Quality Control Analyst, University of Alabama

2016: Graduate Assistant, LSU

2014-2015: Special Teams Quality Control Coach, University of Georgia

2014: Cornerbacks Coach, Birmingham-Southern College

2013: Defensive Graduate Assistant-Defense, University of South Alabama

2011-2012: Special Teams Graduate Assistant, University of South Alabama

2010: Associate Head Strength and Conditioning Coach/Linebackers Coach, Tuscaloosa County High School (AL)

2009: Special Teams Intern, University of Alabama

2008: Strength and Conditioning Intern, University of Alabama

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Defensive Quality Control Coach Ryan Anderson

2021-Present: Defensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants

2019-2020: Safeties Coach, Elon University

2018: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach, Hampton University

2016-2017: Inside Linebackers Coach, East Carolina University

2013-2015: Defensive Graduate Assistant, Vanderbilt University

2012: Defensive Line Coach, Reinhardt University

2011: Linebackers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Cumberland University

2009: Tight Ends Coach/Linebackers Coach, E.C. Glass High School (VA)

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, Presbyterian College (2006-2008)

A complete listing of the team’s coaching staff is available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.