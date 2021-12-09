Thursday’s New York Giants Injury Report

DECEMBER 9, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

The only player to not practice was CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad).

Limited in practice were QB Daniel Jones (neck), QB Mike Glennon (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (rib), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), and WR Sterling Shepard (quad). However, according to press reports, Toney was very limited, joining trainers on the sidelines later in practice.

“At this moment, there is no information of leading us any way, shape, or form to think there’s a threat long-term,” said Head Coach Joe Judge of Daniel Jones before practice. “We’re still optimistic and pushing forward to prepare him to be back on the field this year. When the doctors clear him for contact and they say he’s good to go, we’ll have him ready to go. That’s where we’re at right now and we’ve prepared him throughout this week that if he got cleared for contact. That’s where I’m at with everything.

“I know there’s a lot of question marks around Daniel’s status. There’s a lot of question marks internally as well because a lot of this stuff is coming from doctors looking to make sure he’s making decisions on someone who’s in a position because of the neck. We’re going to be very deliberate and cautious with how we make this decision.”

GIANTS RE-SIGN WR TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The Giants have re-signed WR Travis Toivonen to the Practice Squad. The 6’4”, 212-pound Toivonen went undrafted in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks signed him in June 2021 and waived him in late August. The Giants then signed him to the Practice Squad in October and cut him in early November.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.