GIANTS INTERVIEW STEVE WILKS FOR DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR…

According to multiple sources, the New York Giants have interviewed Steve Wilks for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Sunday. The 52-year old Wilks is currently the defensive coordinator at the University of Missouri. He also has served as defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2019). The Giants interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy in January 2018. After the Giants hired Pat Shurmur as head coach, Wilks became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals that year.

The Giants have interviewed at least four other candidates for the defensive coordinator position, including Don “Wink” Martindale, Sean Desai, Jim Schwartz, and Teryl Austin.

The 58-year old Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018. On January 21, Martindale and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh decided to mutually part ways. The Giants interviewed Martindale in early January 2020 for their head coaching vacancy before hiring Joe Judge.

The 38-year old Desai served as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears in 2021, after being promoted from safeties coach (2019-2020). He was not retained when the Bears fired Head Coach Matt Nagy.

The 55-year old Schwartz was the senior defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans in 2021. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2020. The Giants requested permission to interview Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy in January 2018 before hiring Pat Shurmur.

The 56-year old Austin has served as the senior defensive assistant and secondary coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. However, Austin has decided to remain with the Steelers, who are now now promoting him to defensive coordinator. The Giants interviewed Austin for their head coaching vacancy in January 2016 before hiring Ben McAdoo.