Giants Let Mark Koncz Go; Davis Webb Returning to the Team

NEW YORK GIANTS LET MARK KONCZ GO…

The New York Giants have announced that Co-Director of Player Personnel Mark Koncz is not being retained. Koncz was brought in from the Carolina Panthers by then General Manager Dave Gettleman as a consultant prior to the 2018 NFL Draft. He was promoted to director of player personnel in June 2018. During the 2021 offseason, the Giants promoted Tim McDonnell from assistant director of player personnel to co-director of player personnel alongside Koncz. For now, McDonnell, who is team President/CEO John Mara’s nephew, is the sole director of player personnel.

Koncz was a member of the Panthers organization from 1994-2017 and was their director of pro scouting from 2000-2017. He worked under Gettleman when the latter was the Panthers’ general manager from 2013-2016.

JOE SCHOEN COMMENTS ON NEW ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER…

The Giants officially confirmed that they have hired Brandon Brown as assistant general manager. The 33-year old Brown was the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. He replaces Kevin Abrams, who was named the team’s senior vice president of football operations and strategy on Saturday.

“Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator, and consensus builder,” said Schoen. “He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation.”

DAVIS WEBB RETURNING TO THE GIANTS…

The Giants are expected to sign quarterback Davis Webb, who visited the team on Monday. Webb spent most of the 2021 season on the Practice Squad of the Buffalo Bills, serving as the team’s #3 quarterback behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky. The Giants drafted Webb in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but waived in early September 2018 before the season started. The 27-year old, 6’5”, 225-pound Webb has spent time with the Giants (2017-2018), New York Jets (2018), Bills (2019-2021). His only playing time in a regular-season game came in garbage time in one game in 2021.