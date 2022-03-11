New York Giants Cut Kaden Smith, Re-Sign David Sills

NEW YORK GIANTS CUT KADEN SMITH…

The New York Giants have waived tight end Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation. Smith had one year left on his current contract and was set to count $2.54 million against the cap. The Giants saved that same amount, minus any injury protections, by waiving him.

Smith was placed on Injured Reserve in early December 2021 with a knee injury that bothered him most of the season. Smith only ended up playing in nine games with four starts, and finished the season with just 3 catches for 33 yards. The Athletic is reporting that Smith’s knee injury is potential career-threatening.

Smith was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants claimed Smith off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in September 2019. In 2019 and 2020, Smith served as the team’s top reserve tight end, catching 49 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns in those two seasons.

GIANTS RE-SIGN DAVID SILLS…

The Giants have re-signed wide receiver David Sills, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent next week.

Sills was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021. He was also added to the 53-man roster for one game in October and one game in January as well as being elevated to two other games as a COVID replacement. In all, Sills played in four games with one start, finishing with two catches for 17 yards.

The 6’3”, 211-pound Sills was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants signed Sills to the Practice Squad in September 2019 after he was cut by the Bills. The Giants then signed him to the 53-man roster in mid-December 2019. He did not play in a game however. Sills was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve in early September 2020 with a broken right foot.