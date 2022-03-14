Giants Sign Robert Foster, Re-Sign C.J. Board

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN ROBERT FOSTER…

The Giants have signed street free agent wide receiver Robert Foster, who was cut by the Dallas Cowboys last Friday. The 27-year old, 6’2”, 196-pound Foster was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Bills (2018-2020), Green Bay Packers (2020), Washington Football Team (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), and Cowboys (2021-2022). Foster has played in 30 regular-games with seven starts, catching 32 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns. Most of his production came in 2018 as a rookie with the Bills.

GIANTS RE-SIGN C.J. BOARD…

The Giants have re-signed wide receiver C.J. Board, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Board was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021, elevated to the 53-man roster for a couple of games, and then signed to the 53-man roster in late September. He fractured his forearm in Week 6 and was placed on Injured Reserve. Board played in six games with one start, finishing the season with four catches for 51 yards.

The 6’1”, 181-pound Board was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Ravens (2017), Tennessee Titans (2017), Cleveland Browns (2017-2018), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-2019). The Giants claimed Board off of waivers from the Jaguars in August 2020. He surprisingly played in 14 games, including four starts, but only finished with 11 catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns. Before coming to the Giants, his only regular-season experience came in 2019 when his played in four games for the Jaguars and finished the year with just two catches for 31 yards.