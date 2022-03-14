JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS SIGN EVAN ENGRAM…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent tight end Evan Engram has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal is reportedly a 1-year contract with $9 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $10 million with incentives.

In his fifth NFL season, Engram simply has not developed into the player hoped for when he was drafted in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft. An undersized, receiving-type tight end with subpar blocking skills, Engram’s productivity in the passing game has been disappointing. He has averaged 52 catches, 566 yards, and three touchdowns per season. Engram finished 2021 with 46 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He is very athletic with excellent speed and quickness for the position, and flashes big play-making ability. However, he is not a reliable player. Engram tends to disappear for long stretches of games and the season. He drops too many passes (17 in the last two seasons) and cannot be counted on in the clutch. Engram also has been somewhat injury prone.