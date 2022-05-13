NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP BEGINS…

The first day of the New York Giants three-day rookie mini-camp was held on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Good to be out here with these guys,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “(The players) got in last night. Had some meetings today with them. Really going to be kind of a short practice…a little bit over an hour. Have some more meetings. Very similar in terms of scheduling tomorrow. It’s good to get with these guys and start working with them and see what some of the stuff they can do in the classroom. Really, more importantly, and just ease them into things outside on the field.

“It’s for (the players) to get to know us, us to get to know (them). There’s only a couple days we’ll do stuff on the field. There’s a long way to go, as they can see. We’re not going to overdo it in terms of the installation and give them a ton of things to learn. I think it’s really important, particularly the trial guys, to minimize the package, not motion and shift and do all these crazy things, and just see who can perform out there. And maybe we find a couple guys in terms of the tryout guys. Look, these guys have probably not been doing a whole lot of true football work, so we’ll ease them into things.

“We’ll have an hour, hour and ten minutes (of practice). Almost half of it will be some type of walk-through. We’ll do some individual drills. We’ll get about 15, 20 minutes of individual stuff. We have seven-on-seven period and we’ll do 14 plays of that today. That’s it.”

PARTICIPANTS…

Draft Picks (11):

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

OT Evan Neal

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

OG Joshua Ezeudu

CB Cor’Dale Flott

TE Daniel Bellinger

S Dane Belton

ILB Micah McFadden

NT D.J. Davidson

OG Marcus McKethan

ILB Darrian Beavers

Signed Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (13):

RB Jashaun Corbin

FB Jeremiah Hall

TE Austin Allen

TE Andre Miller

OG Josh Rivas

DL Christopher Hinton

DL Jabari Ellis

DL Antonio Valentino

OLB Tomon Fox

CB Darren Evans

CB Zyon Gilbert

S Yusuf Corker

S Trenton Thompson

* DL Tyrone Truesdell, who had reportedly been signed earlier, failed his physical and was not officially signed.

New York Giants “Veterans” (7):

QB Brian Lewerke

RB Sandro Platzgummer

RB Antonio Williams

WR Austin Proehl

WR Travis Toivonen

OL Devery Hamilton

OL Roy Mbaeteka

Undrafted rookie and veteran tryout players (53):

RB Master Teague

RB Travis Levy

RB L.D. Brown

FB Jake Molinich

FB Isaiah Johnson-Mack

WR Jahcour Pearson

WR Daylen Baldwin

WR Marcque Ellington

WR L’Liott Curry

WR Gehrig Dieter*

WR Jaylen Erwin

TE Cameron Butler

TE Tommy McIntyre

TE Nate Becker*

TE Isiah Macklin

OL Matt Allen

OL Cain Madden

OL Navaughn Donaldson

OL Kary Kutsch

OL Baer Hunter

OL Barry Wesley

OL Ben Adler

OL T.J. Storment

OL Uzoma Osuji

OL Ryan Nelson

OL Noah Zerr

DL Markell Utsey

DL Ryder Anderson

DL Chris Agyemang

DL Dennis Johnson

DL Antwaun Jackson

ILB Joe Beckett

ILB Will Evans

ILB Emmett Rice

OLB Jaylin Bannerman

OLB Tabarius Peterson

OLB Isaiah Gay

OLB Ray Thornton

LB Josh Watson*

DB Justus Harris

DB Al Young

DB Dishon McNary

DB Walter Neil

DB Jared Leake

DB Brandon Easterling

DB Gage Kreski

DB Jordan Mosley

DB Tobias Oliver

DB Lamont Wade*

DB Amari Carter

PK Jonathan Doerer

P Kirk Christodoulou

LS Jack Maddox

* Veteran

GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE ROOKIE FREE AGENTS…

In addition to the 11 undrafted rookie free agents already signed, the Giants have officially signed two more:

RB Jashaun Corbin, 6’0’’, 221lbs, 4.58, Florida State University (Video)

Corbin is is a north/south runner who does his best work between the tackles. He is a patient runner with good vision. He has some shiftiness to his game and can run through tackles. Corbin also can catch the ball out of the backfield, but he needs work in pass protection.

OLB Tomon Fox, 6'3'', 260lbs, 4.79, University of North Carolina (Video)

Fox lacks ideal athleticism, but he is instinctive, productive, and plays hard.

Fox lacks ideal athleticism, but he is instinctive, productive, and plays hard.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

