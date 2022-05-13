NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP BEGINS…
The first day of the New York Giants three-day rookie mini-camp was held on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
“Good to be out here with these guys,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “(The players) got in last night. Had some meetings today with them. Really going to be kind of a short practice…a little bit over an hour. Have some more meetings. Very similar in terms of scheduling tomorrow. It’s good to get with these guys and start working with them and see what some of the stuff they can do in the classroom. Really, more importantly, and just ease them into things outside on the field.
“It’s for (the players) to get to know us, us to get to know (them). There’s only a couple days we’ll do stuff on the field. There’s a long way to go, as they can see. We’re not going to overdo it in terms of the installation and give them a ton of things to learn. I think it’s really important, particularly the trial guys, to minimize the package, not motion and shift and do all these crazy things, and just see who can perform out there. And maybe we find a couple guys in terms of the tryout guys. Look, these guys have probably not been doing a whole lot of true football work, so we’ll ease them into things.
“We’ll have an hour, hour and ten minutes (of practice). Almost half of it will be some type of walk-through. We’ll do some individual drills. We’ll get about 15, 20 minutes of individual stuff. We have seven-on-seven period and we’ll do 14 plays of that today. That’s it.”
PARTICIPANTS…
Draft Picks (11):
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
- OT Evan Neal
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson
- OG Joshua Ezeudu
- CB Cor’Dale Flott
- TE Daniel Bellinger
- S Dane Belton
- ILB Micah McFadden
- NT D.J. Davidson
- OG Marcus McKethan
- ILB Darrian Beavers
Signed Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (13):
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- FB Jeremiah Hall
- TE Austin Allen
- TE Andre Miller
- OG Josh Rivas
- DL Christopher Hinton
- DL Jabari Ellis
- DL Antonio Valentino
- OLB Tomon Fox
- CB Darren Evans
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- S Yusuf Corker
- S Trenton Thompson
* DL Tyrone Truesdell, who had reportedly been signed earlier, failed his physical and was not officially signed.
New York Giants “Veterans” (7):
- QB Brian Lewerke
- RB Sandro Platzgummer
- RB Antonio Williams
- WR Austin Proehl
- WR Travis Toivonen
- OL Devery Hamilton
- OL Roy Mbaeteka
Undrafted rookie and veteran tryout players (53):
- RB Master Teague
- RB Travis Levy
- RB L.D. Brown
- FB Jake Molinich
- FB Isaiah Johnson-Mack
- WR Jahcour Pearson
- WR Daylen Baldwin
- WR Marcque Ellington
- WR L’Liott Curry
- WR Gehrig Dieter*
- WR Jaylen Erwin
- TE Cameron Butler
- TE Tommy McIntyre
- TE Nate Becker*
- TE Isiah Macklin
- OL Matt Allen
- OL Cain Madden
- OL Navaughn Donaldson
- OL Kary Kutsch
- OL Baer Hunter
- OL Barry Wesley
- OL Ben Adler
- OL T.J. Storment
- OL Uzoma Osuji
- OL Ryan Nelson
- OL Noah Zerr
- DL Markell Utsey
- DL Ryder Anderson
- DL Chris Agyemang
- DL Dennis Johnson
- DL Antwaun Jackson
- ILB Joe Beckett
- ILB Will Evans
- ILB Emmett Rice
- OLB Jaylin Bannerman
- OLB Tabarius Peterson
- OLB Isaiah Gay
- OLB Ray Thornton
- LB Josh Watson*
- DB Justus Harris
- DB Al Young
- DB Dishon McNary
- DB Walter Neil
- DB Jared Leake
- DB Brandon Easterling
- DB Gage Kreski
- DB Jordan Mosley
- DB Tobias Oliver
- DB Lamont Wade*
- DB Amari Carter
- PK Jonathan Doerer
- P Kirk Christodoulou
- LS Jack Maddox
* Veteran
GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE ROOKIE FREE AGENTS…
In addition to the 11 undrafted rookie free agents already signed, the Giants have officially signed two more:
- RB Jashaun Corbin, 6’0’’, 221lbs, 4.58, Florida State University (Video)
Corbin is is a north/south runner who does his best work between the tackles. He is a patient runner with good vision. He has some shiftiness to his game and can run through tackles. Corbin also can catch the ball out of the backfield, but he needs work in pass protection.
- OLB Tomon Fox, 6’3’’, 260lbs, 4.79, University of North Carolina (Video)
Fox lacks ideal athleticism, but he is instinctive, productive, and plays hard.
HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…
The transcript and video of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.