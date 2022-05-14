DAY TWO OF NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP…

The second day of the New York Giants three-day rookie mini-camp was held on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The final day will be on Sunday, although there will be no on-field work on that day.

“Again this is more a teaching camp,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We are going to see them in individual drills and skillsets that they have, and when we go competitive periods, just making sure we are taking care of one another…They are pretty amped up, they want to go out there and compete. But teaching them tempo is another thing that you have to do.

“So again, these guys, just to get from the locker room to there or from the locker room to the cafeteria, you’ve got to take all that stuff into account, how to log into their iPad and get into film. There’s so many things for these players. They are moving from different spots. It’s the first time for some of them just on your own. Sometimes there’s a lot of family members that help out in college. We are taking it slow and we are going to try to help them grow off the field as well as on the field.”

PARTICIPANTS…

Draft Picks (11):

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

OT Evan Neal

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

OG Joshua Ezeudu

CB Cor’Dale Flott

TE Daniel Bellinger

S Dane Belton

ILB Micah McFadden

NT D.J. Davidson

OG Marcus McKethan

ILB Darrian Beavers

Signed Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (13):

RB Jashaun Corbin

FB Jeremiah Hall

TE Austin Allen

TE Andre Miller

OG Josh Rivas

DL Christopher Hinton

DL Jabari Ellis

DL Antonio Valentino

OLB Tomon Fox

CB Darren Evans

CB Zyon Gilbert

S Yusuf Corker

S Trenton Thompson

New York Giants “Veterans” (7):

QB Brian Lewerke

RB Sandro Platzgummer

RB Antonio Williams

WR Austin Proehl

WR Travis Toivonen

OL Devery Hamilton

OL Roy Mbaeteka

Undrafted rookie and veteran tryout players (53):

RB Master Teague

RB Travis Levy

RB L.D. Brown

FB Jake Molinich

FB Isaiah Johnson-Mack

WR Jahcour Pearson

WR Daylen Baldwin

WR Marcque Ellington

WR L’Liott Curry

WR Gehrig Dieter*

WR Jaylen Erwin

TE Cameron Butler

TE Tommy McIntyre

TE Nate Becker*

TE Isiah Macklin

OL Matt Allen

OL Cain Madden

OL Navaughn Donaldson

OL Kary Kutsch

OL Baer Hunter

OL Barry Wesley

OL Ben Adler

OL T.J. Storment

OL Uzoma Osuji

OL Ryan Nelson

OL Noah Zerr

DL Markell Utsey

DL Ryder Anderson

DL Chris Agyemang

DL Dennis Johnson

DL Antwaun Jackson

ILB Joe Beckett

ILB Will Evans

ILB Emmett Rice

OLB Jaylin Bannerman

OLB Tabarius Peterson

OLB Isaiah Gay

OLB Ray Thornton

LB Josh Watson*

DB Justus Harris

DB Al Young

DB Dishon McNary

DB Walter Neil

DB Jared Leake

DB Brandon Easterling

DB Gage Kreski

DB Jordan Mosley

DB Tobias Oliver

DB Lamont Wade*

DB Amari Carter

PK Jonathan Doerer

P Kirk Christodoulou

LS Jack Maddox

* Veteran

GIANTS SIGN SIX 2022 DRAFT PICKS…

According to media reports, the Giants have signed six players from their 2022 NFL Draft class, including OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (1st round), OT Evan Neal (1st round), ILB Micah McFadden (5th round), NT D.J. Davidson (5th round), OG Marcus McKethan (5th round), and ILB Darrian Beavers (6th round).

Remaining unsigned are WR Wan’Dale Robinson (2nd round), OG Joshua Ezeudu (3rd round), CB Cor’Dale Flott (3rd round), TE Daniel Bellinger (4th round), and S Dane Belton (4th round),

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The third day of the rookie mini-camp will only involve classroom work. “We won’t be doing anything on the field (on Sunday),” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. The Giants hold the first of their Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices On May 16-17.