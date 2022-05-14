DAY TWO OF NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP…
The second day of the New York Giants three-day rookie mini-camp was held on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The final day will be on Sunday, although there will be no on-field work on that day.
“Again this is more a teaching camp,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We are going to see them in individual drills and skillsets that they have, and when we go competitive periods, just making sure we are taking care of one another…They are pretty amped up, they want to go out there and compete. But teaching them tempo is another thing that you have to do.
“So again, these guys, just to get from the locker room to there or from the locker room to the cafeteria, you’ve got to take all that stuff into account, how to log into their iPad and get into film. There’s so many things for these players. They are moving from different spots. It’s the first time for some of them just on your own. Sometimes there’s a lot of family members that help out in college. We are taking it slow and we are going to try to help them grow off the field as well as on the field.”
PARTICIPANTS…
Draft Picks (11):
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
- OT Evan Neal
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson
- OG Joshua Ezeudu
- CB Cor’Dale Flott
- TE Daniel Bellinger
- S Dane Belton
- ILB Micah McFadden
- NT D.J. Davidson
- OG Marcus McKethan
- ILB Darrian Beavers
Signed Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (13):
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- FB Jeremiah Hall
- TE Austin Allen
- TE Andre Miller
- OG Josh Rivas
- DL Christopher Hinton
- DL Jabari Ellis
- DL Antonio Valentino
- OLB Tomon Fox
- CB Darren Evans
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- S Yusuf Corker
- S Trenton Thompson
New York Giants “Veterans” (7):
- QB Brian Lewerke
- RB Sandro Platzgummer
- RB Antonio Williams
- WR Austin Proehl
- WR Travis Toivonen
- OL Devery Hamilton
- OL Roy Mbaeteka
Undrafted rookie and veteran tryout players (53):
- RB Master Teague
- RB Travis Levy
- RB L.D. Brown
- FB Jake Molinich
- FB Isaiah Johnson-Mack
- WR Jahcour Pearson
- WR Daylen Baldwin
- WR Marcque Ellington
- WR L’Liott Curry
- WR Gehrig Dieter*
- WR Jaylen Erwin
- TE Cameron Butler
- TE Tommy McIntyre
- TE Nate Becker*
- TE Isiah Macklin
- OL Matt Allen
- OL Cain Madden
- OL Navaughn Donaldson
- OL Kary Kutsch
- OL Baer Hunter
- OL Barry Wesley
- OL Ben Adler
- OL T.J. Storment
- OL Uzoma Osuji
- OL Ryan Nelson
- OL Noah Zerr
- DL Markell Utsey
- DL Ryder Anderson
- DL Chris Agyemang
- DL Dennis Johnson
- DL Antwaun Jackson
- ILB Joe Beckett
- ILB Will Evans
- ILB Emmett Rice
- OLB Jaylin Bannerman
- OLB Tabarius Peterson
- OLB Isaiah Gay
- OLB Ray Thornton
- LB Josh Watson*
- DB Justus Harris
- DB Al Young
- DB Dishon McNary
- DB Walter Neil
- DB Jared Leake
- DB Brandon Easterling
- DB Gage Kreski
- DB Jordan Mosley
- DB Tobias Oliver
- DB Lamont Wade*
- DB Amari Carter
- PK Jonathan Doerer
- P Kirk Christodoulou
- LS Jack Maddox
* Veteran
GIANTS SIGN SIX 2022 DRAFT PICKS…
According to media reports, the Giants have signed six players from their 2022 NFL Draft class, including OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (1st round), OT Evan Neal (1st round), ILB Micah McFadden (5th round), NT D.J. Davidson (5th round), OG Marcus McKethan (5th round), and ILB Darrian Beavers (6th round).
Remaining unsigned are WR Wan’Dale Robinson (2nd round), OG Joshua Ezeudu (3rd round), CB Cor’Dale Flott (3rd round), TE Daniel Bellinger (4th round), and S Dane Belton (4th round),
HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…
The transcript and video of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Saturday are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- RT Evan Neal (Video)
- TE Daniel Bellinger (Video)
- LB Micah McFadden (Video)
- LB Darrian Beavers (Video)
ARTICLES…
- Evan Neal talks ‘debonair’ swag, confronting bullies, everything Giants by Steve Serby of The New York Post
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The third day of the rookie mini-camp will only involve classroom work. “We won’t be doing anything on the field (on Sunday),” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. The Giants hold the first of their Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices On May 16-17.
