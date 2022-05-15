Giants Rookie Mini-Camp Ends; Team Signs Two More UDFAs

May 152022
NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP ENDS…
The third and final day of the New York Giants three-day rookie mini-camp was held on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There was no on-field work on the final day, nor was there media access to the team.
The Giants begin their Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices next week. Three of their 10 OTAs will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday with media access granted on Thursday.
GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE ROOKIE FREE AGENTS…
The Giants have officially signed two more undrafted rookie free agents, who were tryout players during the rookie mini-camp:
- DE Ryder Anderson, 6’6’’, 4.92, 266lbs, Indiana University
Anderson has good size, strength, and length. He can control the point-of-attack against the run, but lacks ideal quickness to be factor rushing the passer.
- S Jordan Mosley, 6’1’’, 210lbs, 4.69, University of Maryland (Video)
Mosley has good size, but lacks ideal overall athleticism, speed, and agility. An instinctive player, Mosley is also a good tackler.
