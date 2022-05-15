Giants Rookie Mini-Camp Ends; Team Signs Two More UDFAs

NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP ENDS…

The third and final day of the New York Giants three-day rookie mini-camp was held on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There was no on-field work on the final day, nor was there media access to the team.

The Giants begin their Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices next week. Three of their 10 OTAs will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday with media access granted on Thursday.

GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE ROOKIE FREE AGENTS…

The Giants have officially signed two more undrafted rookie free agents, who were tryout players during the rookie mini-camp: