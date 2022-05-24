NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs #4 and #5…

The New York Giants held their fourth and fifth Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Monday and Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. While these two practices were not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports:

Monday:

Tuesday:

The Giants will hold their sixth OTA on Thursday, with media access. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Remaining offseason program schedule:

May 26: New York Giants OTA #6 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #6 (media access). May 31-June 1: New York Giants OTA #7 and #8.

New York Giants OTA #7 and #8. June 2: New York Giants OTA #9 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #9 (media access). June 3: New York Giants OTA #10.

New York Giants OTA #10. June 7-9: New York Giants mandatory mini-camp (media access).

GIANTS TWO MORE 2022 DRAFT PICKS…

The Giants have signed 2022 NFL Draft selections OG Joshua Ezeudu (3rd round) and CB Cor’Dale Flott (3rd round). Other picks previously signed include OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (1st round), OT Evan Neal (1st round), ILB Micah McFadden (5th round), NT D.J. Davidson (5th round), OG Marcus McKethan (5th round), and ILB Darrian Beavers (6th round).

Remaining unsigned are WR Wan’Dale Robinson (2nd round), TE Daniel Bellinger (4th round), and S Dane Belton (4th round).