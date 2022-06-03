Jun 032022
NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs END…
The New York Giants held their tenth and final Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. While the practice was not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports:
Tuesday:
- Practice Report (6/3): Giants wrap up OTAs by Matt Citak of Giants.com
- Touchdowns & more top plays from OTA No. 10 by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
The Giants will hold mandatory mini-camp with full media access next week from June 7-9.
