 

New York Giants OTAs End

 Posted by
Jun 032022
 
Share Button
Kadarius Toney and Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (May 19, 2022)

Kadarius Toney and Saquon Barkley – © USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs END
The New York Giants held their tenth and final Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. While the practice was not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports:

Tuesday:

The Giants will hold mandatory mini-camp with full media access next week from June 7-9.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.