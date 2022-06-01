NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs #7 and #8…

The New York Giants held their seventh and eighth Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Tuesday and Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. While these two practices were not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

The Giants will hold their ninth OTA on Thursday, with media access. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Remaining offseason program schedule:

June 2: New York Giants OTA #9 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #9 (media access). June 3: New York Giants OTA #10.

New York Giants OTA #10. June 7-9: New York Giants mandatory mini-camp (media access).

PRESEASON DATES AND TIMES SET…

The specific dates and times of the three opponents that the New York Giants will face in the preseason have been set. See the details in the Schedule section of the website.

MORE CHANGES TO THE GIANTS SCOUTING DEPARTMENT…

According to the team’s website, the Giants have hired Louis Anarumo, Justin Markus, and Reggie Terry as scouting assistants. For a complete listing of the pro personnel and college scouting staff, see the Team Administration section of the website.