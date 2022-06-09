Brian Daboll Cancels Last Day of New York Giants Mini-Camp

BRIAN DABOLL CANCELS LAST DAY OF MINI-CAMP…

Head Coach Brian Daboll cancelled the third and final day of the New York Giants 3-day, mandatory mini-camp that was scheduled to be held on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Daboll met with the team Thursday morning and instead of hitting the field for practice, he decided to hold an organizational-wide function.

The veterans are now off until summer training camp starts in late July. Rookies will stick around another week for an off-field developmental program.

Rookies report to training camp on July 19, while veterans report on July 26.