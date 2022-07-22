Giants Sign Gavin Heslop, Cut Korey Cunningham, and Place Daniel Bellinger on PUP

GIANTS SIGN GAVIN HESLOP AND CUT KOREY CUNNINGHAM…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Gavin Heslop and terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury.

The 24-year old, 6’0”, 197-pound Heslop was originally signed as undrafted rookie free agent by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent most of 2020 and 2021 on the Practice Squad of the Seahawks, although he did play in three regular-season games in 2021. Heslop broke his leg late in December 2021 and was placed on Injured Reserve. The Seahawks chose not to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent.

Korey Cunningham was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021 and the 53-man roster in October. He ended up playing in 12 games with no starts. His only significant playing time came in Week 16 at right tackle, filling in for the injured Matt Peart. Cunningham played 88 percent of the snaps in that game, but struggled as both a pass protector and run blocker. The 6’6”, 311-pound Cunningham was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was traded to the New England Patriots in August 2019. The Patriots cut Cunningham in late August 2021.

GIANTS PLACE DANIEL BELLINGER ON PUP…

The Giants have placed rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on the Active/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List with a quad injury. Bellinger can be activated off of the PUP at any time before the season starts. If he is still on the PUP when the season begins, he will have to sit out the first four regular-season games.