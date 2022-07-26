Veterans Report to Training Camp; Giants Make Eight Roster Moves

VETERANS REPORT TO TRAINING CAMP…

New York Giants veterans reported to summer training camp on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Rookies reported last week on July 19th. The first training camp practice will be held on Wednesday. See an updated training camp schedule at Giants.com.

GIANTS MAKE EIGHT ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants officially signed the following four players on Tuesday:

WR Marcus Kemp

OT Kamaal Seymour

DE Nick Williams

S Andrew Adams

In order to make room for these players, the Giants cut the following four players on Tuesday:

WR Travis Toivonen

DE Jabari Ellis

CB Maurice Canady

S Henry Black

The 26-year old, 6’4”, 210-pound Kemp was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2017 NFL Draft. Other than a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins late in 2020, Kemp was with the Chiefs from 2017 until 2021. Kemp missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL and MCL knee injury. Overall, he has played in 44 regular-season games, primarily on special teams. Kemp only four career catches for 42 yards.

The 27-year old, 6’6”, 319-pound Seymour originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent all of his rookie season on the Practice Squad of the Raiders and missed all of 2021 with an Achilles’ tendon injury. The Raiders waived him with a non-football injury in April. Seymour has not played in a regular-season game.

The 32-year old, 6’4”, 310-pound Williams was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has spent time with the Steelers Steelers (2013-2014), Kansas City Chiefs (2014-2016), Miami Dolphins (2016-2017), Chicago Bears (2018-2019), and Detroit Lions (2020-2021). Williams has played in 75 regular-season games with 35 starts. Last season, he started all 17 games for the Lions and finished the year with 27 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The 29-year old, 5’11’, 202-pound Adams was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Giants after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Giants (2016-2018), three stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018, 2019-2020, and 2021), Detroit Lions (2019), and Philadelphia Eagles (2021). In all, Adams has played in 87 regular-season games with 35 starts. Seventeen of those starts came with the Giants in 2016 and 2017 and eighteen with the Buccaneers, mostly in 2019. Most of Adams’ playing time the past two seasons has come on special teams.

The Giants signed Toivonen to the Practice Squad in October 2021, cut him in November, and re-signed him to the Practice Squad in December. The 6’4”, 212-pound Toivonen went undrafted in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks signed him in June 2021 and waived him in late August.

The Giants signed Ellis as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Giants signed Canady in May 2022 as an unrestricted free agent from the Dallas Cowboys. The 6’1”, 200-pound Canady was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent time with the Ravens (2016-2019), New York Jets (2019), and Cowboys (2020-2021). The Ravens cut him in November 2019 and he was then claimed by the Jets. Canady signed with the Cowboys in March 2020, but opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID.

The Giants signed Black as unrestricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers in May 2022. The 6’0”, 204-pound Black was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Green Bay Packers after the 2020 NFL Draft.