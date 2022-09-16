Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari Doubtful; Kadarius Toney Questionable

SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. All three have been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.



WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OL Devery Hamilton (illness), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), and S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited in practice. Pinnock has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. Thibodeaux and Ojulari are “doubtful” for the game. Toney is “questionable” and Hamilton is expected to play.

On Toney, Head Coach Brian Daboll said before practice, “He was added back to the injury report. We’ll see where he’s at today. He practiced (on Thursday), participated in some team periods. But his hamstring tightened up, so that’s why he’s back on the injury report… We’ll see (if he can play on Sunday). We’ll come out here today and see what he can do today and see where we’re at.”

OC Jon Feliciano (lower leg) and S Dane Belton (clavicle) fully practiced. Both are expected to play.

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.