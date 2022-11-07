Xavier McKinney Injured in Accident; Giants Claim Wide Receiver

XAVIER McKINNEY INJURED IN ACCIDENT…

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney posted on social media on Monday that he injured one of his hands in an ATV accident. McKinney was on vacation in Cabo, Mexico during the team’s bye week. McKinney said the injury would “keep me sidelined for a few weeks.”

GIANTS CLAIM WIDE RECEIVER…

The Giants claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills on November 2nd. The 24-year old, 6’3”, 201-pound Hodgins was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills. He spent most of his rookie season on Injured Reserve and most of 2021 on the Practice Squad. Hodgins has only played in two regular-season games, catching four passes for 41 yards.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

New York Giants return to practice on Tuesday. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.