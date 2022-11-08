Xavier McKinney and Nick Williams to Reserve Lists; Shane Lemieux Returns

GIANTS PLACE XAVIER McKINNEY AND NICK WILLIAMS ON INJURY LISTS…

The New York Giants have placed safety Xavier McKinney (hand) on Non-Football Injury Reserve and defensive lineman Nick Williams (bicep) on Injured Reserve. McKinney must miss at least the next four games. McKinney injured his hand in an ATV accident on vacation. “I feel bad for him,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “I feel bad for us. I know he’s disappointed, but can’t do anything about that now.”

When asked if McKinney would return this season, Daboll replied, “We’ll see.”

Williams suffered his bicep injury during the Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Daboll said his injury is season-ending.

SHANE LEMIEUX RETURNS TO PRACTICE…

Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (foot or toe), who is currently on Injured Reserve, has returned to practice. Lemieux will have up to three weeks to practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. Once that timeframe ends, he must either be added to the roster or remain on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season. Lemieux suffered an unspecified foot or toe injury in the first preseason game and was placed on Injured Reserve at the end of August.

AARON ROBINSON UNLIKELY TO RETURN THIS SEASON…

Head Coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that cornerback Aaron Robinson, who is currently on Injured Reserve, is unlikely to return this season. Robinson injured his knee in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. Robinson, a 3rd round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had missed Weeks 2 and 3 after undergoing an appendectomy in mid-September.

GIANTS SIGN DEFENSIVE LINEMAN TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The Giants have signed defensive lineman Aaron Crawford to the Practice Squad. The 25-year old, 6’1”, 315-pound Crawford was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent most of his rookie season on the team’s Practice Squad and 2021 on Injured Reserve. Crawford suffered a groin injury in the 2022 preseason finale and received settlement when he was released from Injured Reserve in early September.

To make room for Crawford, the team terminated the Practice Squad of cornerback Olaijah Griffin. The 6’0”, 175-pound Griffin was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Bills after the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season the Bills’ Practice Squad. The Giants claimed Griffin off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills on in mid-August 2022.

NOVEMBER 8, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and RT Evan Neal (knee) did not practice on Tuesday. “(Bellinger is) getting better,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “(He) looks a lot better, too.”

WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Richie James (concussion) were limited in practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

