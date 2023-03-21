New York Giants Sign Safety Bobby McCain

The New York Giants have signed free agent safety Bobby McCain, who was cut by the Washington Commanders in late February in a salary-cap move. The deal is reportedly a 1-year contract.

The 29-year old, 5’11”, 192-pound McCain was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. After six seasons and 55 regular-season starts, the Dolphins cut him in May 2021 and McCain spent the next two seasons with the Commanders. McCain has started 32 of 34 regular-season games in Washington in 2021 and 2022. Last season, he finished with 54 tackles, five pass defenses, and one forced fumble. McCain has 11 career interceptions, four of which came in 2021.

