New York Giants Extend Contact for Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants have agreed to a contract extension for defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. The new deal is reportedly a 4-year, $90 million contract that includes $60 million in guaranteed money. Lawrence had one year remaining on his current rookie contract that would have paid him $12.4 million in 2023. The 4-year extension now means Lawrence is under contract through the 2027 season.

Under the tutelage of new Defensive Line Coach Andre Patterson, Lawrence had a breakout season in 2022, earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition. Lawrence started 16 regular-season games, being a healthy scratch in the regular-season finale. He played in an astounding 82 percent of defensive snaps. Lawrence was credited with 68 tackles, seven tackles for losses, 7.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, three pass defenses, and two forced fumbles. Despite being regularly double-teamed, Lawrence was a difference-maker in many contests as both a run defender and pass rusher.

The Giants drafted Lawrence in the 1st round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team. However, in his first three seasons with New York, Lawrence was inconsistent and had not developed into the stud presence expected of him. Built like a prototypical run-stuffing nose tackle (6’4”, 242 pounds) with excellent size and strength, previous coaching regimes surprisingly played him more at 3-4 defensive end. The current coaching staff moved him to his more natural nose tackle position and coached him up to a new level of play.