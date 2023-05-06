Day Two of New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp

NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP ENDS…

The second and final day of the New York Giants two-day rookie mini-camp was held on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There were 73 players in attendance, including the team’s seven 2023 draft picks, nine signed undrafted rookie free agents, five players previously on the roster, and 52 tryout players (including a few veterans).

“You’ve got a tremendous amount of empathy for these guys that come out here and are doing everything they’re asked to do,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice, “and there’s only so many spots on an NFL roster, and those get taken away each few weeks here in training camp, but I told those guys I appreciate day one, and let’s go out here and have a good day two, and we’ll see how it goes.

“8:00 they come in, they meet from 8:00 to 8:55 with their position coaches or maybe Wink (Martindale) wants to meet with them for 10 minutes, or (Mike) Kafka does. We have a little team meeting, we go back out, they have another long meeting with their position coaches. We do a walk-through, then we come out here, then watch the tape, then we go back in at about 2:30 today and finish watching the tape. I’d say this camp they have a little bit more with their individual coaches because there’s a lot less install. Kafka is not up there for 40 minutes installing plays. It’s five plays a day here… They’re the ones meeting few hours a day. That’s why we don’t put in a whole lot in this type of camp because we want to see who can pick things up for call it five, six plays or a couple defenses, be really detailed. If they’re struggling with that, then that’s an issue.”

PARTICIPANTS…

Draft Picks (7):

CB Deonte Banks

OC John Michael Schmitz

WR Jalin Hyatt

RB Eric Gray

CB Tre Hawkins III

DL Jordon Riley

S Gervarrius Owens

Signed Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (9):

QB Tommy DeVito

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

TE/FB Ryan Jones

OLB Habakkuk Baldonado

ILB Dyontae Johnson

ILB Troy Brown

CB Gemon Green

S Alex Cook

LS Cameron Lyons

New York Giants “Veterans” (5):

RB Jashaun Corbin

WR Kalil Pimpleton

WR Makai Polk

CB Leonard Johnson

S Trenton Thompson

Undrafted rookie and veteran tryout players (52).

GIANTS CUT TWO PLAYERS…

The Giants have waived offensive lineman Solomon Kindley and waived/failed physical safety Terrell Burgess.

The Giants signed Kindley to the Practice Squad in early October 2022. He did not play for New York in 2022. Kindley was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins waived him in August 2022.

The Giants signed Burgess to the Practice Squad in November 2022 after he was waived by the Los Angeles Rams. Burgess played in one regular-season game, exclusively on special teams. Burgess was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Rams.

GIANTS SIGN ANOTHER DRAFT PICK…

The Giants signed defensive lineman Jordon Riley, one of their 7th-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. On Friday, the team signed RB Eric Gray (5th round), CB Tre Hawkins (6th round), and S Gervarrius Owens (7th round).

Only CB Deonte Banks (1st round), OC John Michael Schmitz (2nd round), and WR Jalin Hyatt (3rd round) remain unsigned.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

