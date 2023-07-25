Giants Make Nine Roster Moves, Including Placing Six on the PUP

Jul 252023
The New York Giants have made nine more roster moves in advance of tomorrow’s first summer training camp practice.
Placed on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List:
- WR Sterling Shepard (coming off ACL tear)
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson (coming off ACL tear)
- OG Marcus McKethan (coming off ACL tear)
- DL A’Shawn Robinson (coming off meniscus tear)
- DL D.J. Davidson (coming off ACL tear)
- CB Aaron Robinson (coming off ACL tear)
Placed on the Non-Football Injury List:
- WR Jamison Crowder (calf)
Placed on the Reserve/Did-Not-Report List:
- DL Vernon Butler
In addition, cornerback Leonard Johnson was waived off of Injured Reserve with an injury settlement.
Players on the PUP still count towards the 90-man roster limit.
