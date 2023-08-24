NEW YORK GIANTS TRADE FOR ISAIAH SIMMONS…

The New York Giants have acquired linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the team’s 7th-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 25-year old, 6’4”, 238-pound Simmons was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft (8th overall selection). In three seasons in Arizona, Simmons played in 50 regular-season games with 37 starts and was credited with 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 16 pass defenses, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Simmons is an extremely athletic and versatile player who has played at multiple positions, including on the defensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary. He was never able to settle in at one position in Arizona. Simmons is a fast, run-and-hit player who is at his best when blockers are kept off of him. Simmons has one year and $1,010,000 left on his current contract.

“He’s almost 6’4”, around 240, explosive, high pick,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “So, just got off the phone with him a little while ago, said hello to him, introduced ourselves. We’ll put him in our system and start teaching him our stuff… I think he has some multiple-role potential, but again, we’ve got to see it… We’ll get him going and try to get him up to speed.”

PRINCE AMUKAMARA RETIRES AS A NEW YORK GIANT…

Cornerback Prince Amukamara has retired from the NFL as a New York Giant, who drafted him in the 1st round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Amukamara played five years for the Giants before spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016), Chicago Bears (2017-2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2020), and New Orleans Saints (2021). With the Giants, Amukamara played in 55 regular-season games, starting 45. He also played in four post-season games, including Super Bowl XLVI.

The VIDEO of Amukamara’s remarks to the media are available on YouTube.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Sterling Shepard (rest day), TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown), OL Jack Anderson (unknown), DL Dexter Lawrence (rest day), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), LB Cam Brown (unknown), CB Cor’Dale Flott (unknown), and S/CB Nick McCloud (unknown) did not practice on Thursday.

When asked about Sweeney, who was carted off of the field after suffering from an unspecified medical incident, Head Coach Brian Daboll responded, “He’s good. I mean, he’s still going through some evaluations. I’m not going to get into anything specific but appreciate you asking. But he’s still going through some stuff… He’s still getting looked at and just kind of leave it at that and keep the specifics in-house.”

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Their is no media availability to the team on Friday. The Giants play the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night in the final preseason game for both teams.