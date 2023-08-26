NEW YORK JETS 32 – NEW YORK GIANTS 24…

The Jets took this game far more seriously than the Giants and the outcome was reflected on the scoreboard as the Jets defeated the Giants 32-24 in the preseason finale for both teams. The Giants finished the preseason 1-2.

Almost all of the Giants starters and many of the primary back-ups did not play while the Jets played their starters for a couple of series on both offense and defense. For the Giants, after a couple of series, the second teamers gave way to the third teamers, who were then playing against the Jets’ second teamers.

The most significant result from this game for the Giants was on the injury front with seven players leaving the game due to injuries (listed below in the injury report). Also, recently acquired linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons played a few snaps and almost sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, the Giants’ first two offensive series resulted in one first down and two punts. Meanwhile, starting Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for the first time this preseason, the Jets’ first offensive possession picked netted 13 yards and a punt. However, the Jets began their second possession near midfield. And on 3rd-and-4, cornerback Amani Oruwariye was flagged with a 22-yard pass interference penalty. Two plays later, Rogers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson against cornerback Gemon Green.

Tommy DeVito then entered the game at quarterback for the Giants. He helped to move the ball from the Giants’ 17-yard line to the Jets’ 38. However, his errant pass on 2nd-and-10 was picked off and returned 67 yards for a defensive touchdown, making the score 14-0 with just over four minutes left in the first quarter.

Zach Wilson entered the game at quarterback for the Jets, who gained one first down before punting. DeVito and the Giants then put together a 14-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Jashaun Corbin. After a three-and-out by the Jets, the Giants cut the score to 14-10 after an 8-play, 36-yard drive set up a 57-yard field goal by place kicker Graham Gano.

For the second series in a row, the Jets went three-and-out. The Giants responded with another field goal drive, gaining 55 yards in 10 plays to set up Gano again, this time from 40 yards out with five seconds left on the clock.

At the half, the Jets led 14-13.

The Jets received the ball to start the third quarter and extended their lead to 17-13 after a 10-play, 64-yard drive set up a 29-yard field goal. The Giants responded with a field goal drive of their own. Despite gaining just 37 yards in 10 plays, it was close enough for Gano to kick a 57-yard field goal. Jets 17 – Giants 16. The Jets gained a couple of first downs and punted on their second possession as the third quarter drew to a close.

The game got away from the Giants in the fourth quarter. A 10-play, 64-yard possession by the Jets ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass. The successful 2-point conversion made the score 25-16. After a three-and-out by the Giants, the Jets took a commanding lead after an 8-play 66-yard drive ended with another touchdown pass, making the score 32-16 with 2:55 left to play.

The Giants made the score more respectable with a 6-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass from DeVito to wide receiver David Sills with under a minute to play. The onsides kick went out of bounds however and the game ended.

Taylor finished the game 2-of-4 for five yards. DeVito completed 19-of-29 passes for 210 yards. He was sacked four times and threw one touchdown and had one interception returned for a touchdown. Sills caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Running back Eric Gray caught four passes for 48 yards. The Giants rushed the ball 32 times for 125 yards with James Robinson carrying 10 times for 55 yards.

Defensively, the Giants did not force a turnover and only had one sack by linebacker Ray Wilborn.

Video highlights are available on YouTube.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown), OL Jack Anderson (unknown), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), LB Cam Brown (unknown), CB Cor’Dale Flott (unknown), and S/CB Nick McCloud (unknown) did not play.

S Bobby McCain (concussion), CB Zyon Gilbert (hamstring), TE Chris Myarick (metacarpal fracture in his hand), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (knee), and OL Wyatt Davis (high ankle sprain) all suffered injuries in the first half and did not return. S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) and CB Germon Green (shoulder) were injured in the second half and did not return.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media by Zoom on Sunday.