Giants Re-Structure Contract of Daniel Jones

GIANTS RE-STRUCTURE CONTACT OF DANIEL JONES…

According to media reports, the Giants have re-structured the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones, converting $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. The move created $6.315 million in cap space. His 2023 cap hit has been reduced from $21.75 million to $15.435 million.

Jones had signed a 4-year, $160 million contract in early March.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

MORE PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

Last Thursday, the Giants signed offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas and cornerback Kaleb Hayes to the team’s Practice Squad. To make room for these two, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contracts of offensive lineman Tyre Phillips and cornerback Gemon Green.

On Monday, the Giants placed wide receiver Cole Beasley on the Practice Squad/Injured List with a quad injury. To fill that vacancy, the team signed wide receiver Cam Sims to the Practice Squad.

The 23-year old, 6’3”, 311-pound Thomas was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. The Ravens cut him last Tuesday. Thomas played all five offensive line positions in college and worked at center for the Ravens in the preseason.

The 24-year old, 6’0”, 195-pound Hayes was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jaguars cut him last Tuesday.

The 27-year old, 6’5”, 214-pound Sims was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Washington Redskins after the 2018 NFL Draft. In his five seasons with Washington, Sims played in 55 games with 17 starts, catching 57 passes for 804 yards and three touchdowns.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices on Tuesday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.