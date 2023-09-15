Andrew Thomas Questionable, Azeez Ojulari Doubtful for Cardinals

SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Every player on the 53-man roster practiced on Friday. “Everybody’s practicing, and we’ll reevaluate after practice,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), OT Matt Peart (elbow), OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Deonte Banks (calf), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), and PK Graham Gano (ankle) were limited in practice.

“I talk to (Thomas) every day,” said Daboll. “So today, he said he feels a little bit better. We’ll do a little bit more with him today… I have discussions anytime a player is injured. Obviously, I refer to the medical staff. I trust those guys implicitly, but I also want to talk to the player to see where they’re at, their head’s at, and you want to do the player right. So, if he’s ready to play, he’ll play. And if he’s not, he won’t.”

Practice squad player CB Amani Oruwariye (neck) returned to practice.

Their is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday as the team travels to Arizona to play the Cardinals on Sunday.